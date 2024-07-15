NFL Power Rankings: Biggest risers and fallers before training camp in 2024
12. Los Angeles Rams
Biggest offseason addition: EDGE Jared Verse
Biggest offseason loss: DL Aaron Donald
Are we downplaying the retirement of Aaron Donald too much? Maybe. The loss of Aaron Donald is the lone dark cloud hanging over this Los Angeles Rams team, which has otherwise successfully been rebuilt since winning the Super Bowl just a few short years ago.
General manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay have abandoned the “F*** Them Picks” mentality and have been able to bounce back as a franchise thanks to excellent drafting. We’ve even seen the Rams make a triumphant return to the first round of the NFL Draft, taking pass rusher Jared Verse in the 1st round this year.
This Rams roster appears to be on an extremely positive trajectory, but the retirement of Donald could knock them back a notch, as well as the health of quarterback Matthew Stafford.
11. Buffalo Bills
Biggest offseason addition: WR Keon Coleman
Biggest offseason loss: WR Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis
The 2024 offseason for the Buffalo Bills is really being defined by the losses this team is having to sustain. Both offensively and defensively, the Bills are going to look a lot different this year.
Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis are both gone. Diggs was traded to the Houston Texans and Davis signed with the Jaguars in NFL free agency. The longtime starting safety duo of Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde? Also gone.
It’s going to look a lot different in Buffalo this year but every team has to reset the roster eventually. The question going into this season is going to be whether or not Josh Allen can be the tide to raise all boats in the harbor with those major departures. The Bills are certainly paying him to do exactly that.
Even with all of the losses, this team will expect to contend in 2024.