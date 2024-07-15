NFL Power Rankings: Biggest risers and fallers before training camp in 2024
18. Denver Broncos
Biggest offseason addition: QB Bo Nix
Biggest offseason loss: QB Russell Wilson
The Denver Broncos’ offseason might be best compared to the scene in The Polar Express when the train hits the ice. If you know, you know. The train conductor knows there are tracks on the other side, and getting across the ice is necessary to get to the final destination.
But everyone on the train thinks they’re going to die.
Broncos head coach Sean Payton put his stamp on the organization last year by taking a dreadful five-win team to eight wins and one game out of first place in the AFC West into December. Now, he’s got a franchise quarterback that he selected – Bo Nix – who also just so happens to be the first-ever first-round pick Payton has ever drafted at QB.
The Broncos aren’t everyone’s favorite flavor of the offseason, but the Polar Express is going to find the tracks on the other side of the ice. Just watch.
17. Jacksonville Jaguars
Biggest offseason addition: Defensive Coordinator Ryan Nielsen
Biggest offseason loss: WR Calvin Ridley
Everybody is still upset at the Jacksonville Jaguars for the way they made us all look bad for believing in them last season.
Shame on you guys. They’re making it up to all of us by bringing back their 90s throwback uniforms this year, which as of the time of this post being written, have yet to be unveiled by the team.
What’s going on there?
At any rate, the biggest win for the Jaguars this offseason was the addition of former Saints assistant coach and Falcons defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen. Nielsen should be an instant upgrade for the Jaguars in terms of calling the defense, and the Jaguars upgraded personnel on both sides of the ball.
If this team can stay healthy, they’re going to challenge the Texans in the AFC South.