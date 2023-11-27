NFL Power Rankings: Broncos rise, Panthers bottom out
There's more movement in this week's edition of NFL Power Rankings!
28. Chicago Bears (3-8)
The Chicago Bears currently have the first and fourth overall picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. I don’t think QB Justin Fields is going to survive that. If that is the case, some team is going to trade a draft pick to acquire Fields and see if there is indeed something there. I tend to think he is not a franchise QB, but I don’t think we’ll see him prove that in Chicago.
27. New York Giants (4-8)
Someone should tell the New York Giants that they shouldn’t be winning games! Well, the legend of Tommy DeVito continues to grow. The Giants have won two games in a row and might not be headed for as disastrous of a season as many of us originally thought. They still need to figure out the QB situation, but I guess the team has some things working.
26. New York Jets (4-7)
New York Jets’ QB Aaron Rodgers apparently still wants to return this year. I guess even if their season is headed to the dumps, Rodgers still wants to prove to everyone that he can indeed return from this torn Achilles quicker than anyone could have ever imagined.
25. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-7)
They started 3-1. Maybe they’ll hang a banner for that? There’s really not a ton to hang your hat on with this team. They’re pretty bland and are in that “irrelevant middle” tier.