NFL Power Rankings: Detroit Lions, Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs see shift in Week 7 Rankings
NFL Week 7 Power Ranking #4 Kansas City Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs are behind the eight ball this season. Inconsistencies on defense are costing Andy Reid's team in crucial moments. A Week 1 loss to the Detroit Lions surprised fans watching from home. Matthew Stafford torched Steve Spagnuolo's defense. He finished with more passing yards than Mahomes at the end of the game. Wins against the Jaguars and Jets are the Chiefs' most convincing wins of the season. Patrick Mahomes is still an elite quarterback. The seven-year gunslinger ranks fifth in touchdowns (11) and offensive ratings (85.5). He must continue to play if the Chiefs want to make a long post-season run.
NFL Week 7 Power Ranking #3: Philadelphia Eagles
Jalen Hurts is working to refocus after a tough Week 6 loss. His three interceptions cost the Philadelphia Eagles the game Sunday afternoon. It was the first loss of the new campaign for Nick Sirianni. Wins against the Vikings, Commanders, and Rams are noteworthy and will help Philadelphia when preparing for a grueling post-season. They are a powerhouse in the NFC and should fair well with most opponents. Contributions from Sean Desai's defense will help the Eagles fend off stronger opponents. They rank third in run defense (78) and sixth in pass rush (77.2).
NFL Week 7 Power Ranking #2: Detroit Lions
Dan Campbell's leadership is amazing to watch. He's transformed the culture within the Detroit Lions organization. A new perspective inside the locker room has helped the franchise win games. They are in first place in the NFC North for the first time in several years.
Ben Johnson's offense is part of the winning formula. His group ranks second in offense (83.7) and first in pass grading (88.4) Jared Goff manages the offense efficiently. He is precise with his throws and limits turnovers. The eighth-year veteran ranks first in offensive grades (90.4) among his peers. Allen Glenn's defense is also a problem for opponents. Detroit ranks first in run defense (79.4) and seventh in defensive ratings (76.4).
NFL Week 7 Power Ranking #1: San Francisco 49ers
A loss to the Cleveland Browns was hard to watch for San Francisco 49ers fans. Kyle Shanahan's team missed a game-winning field goal in the final minutes of regulation. Brock Purdy struggled to produce without Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel. It reflected in his stat line. Purdy threw his first interception of the season and finished with his lowest quarterback rating.
It was a wake-up call for San Francisco's gunslinger. He has plenty of time to redeem himself. The 49ers are still the best team in the NFL. Steve Wilks' defense ranks first in overall defense (89.9) and coverage (90.1). They have a few injuries, but it won't be enough to derail the season. This is an experienced group with a lot left to prove.
Week 7 of the NFL season will give fans another chance to watch their franchise compete. A win will help teams find positioning in conference playoff brackets. Losses will jeopardize the remainder of the season.
All statistics courtesy of pff.com.