NFL Power Rankings: Every team that has never won the Super Bowl as of 2024
4. Buffalo Bills
After so much roster turnover in 2024, we're about to find out exactly what Josh Allen is made of. With Stefon Diggs gone, this is truly Allen's show to run and he's going to have to rely on a lot of new faces around him to produce. Not to mention, Sean McDermott's defense lost a lot of key pieces in 2024. How will the Bills rebound from all of the offseason change?
3. Houston Texans
Drafting the Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year in the same year is the ultimate general manager flex. Nick Caserio has done an awesome job with this Houston roster and DeMeco Ryans proved last year he's the perfect guy to lead them. CJ Stroud now has Stefon Diggs and Will Anderson Jr. is now being paired up off the edge with Danielle Hunter. The Texans are ready to contend.
2. Cincinnati Bengals
If Joe Burrow is healthy, I don't know that anyone in the NFL poses as significant of a threat to the Kansas City Chiefs other than the Bengals. Burrow is one of the best playmakers at QB in the league, but staying healthy has been a struggle. If he is on the field, the Bengals will be in contention.
1. Detroit Lions
The time for the Detroit Lions is now. The Lions have waited decades for a true contender, and now they've got one. Hats off to GM Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell for what they've built. The Lions are one of the most well-constructed rosters in the league and they have made such good use of all their assets, whether we're talking about the draft, trades, or free agency. This team is loaded.