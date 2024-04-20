NFL Power Rankings: How do all 32 general managers stack up before 2024 draft?
Let's power rank all NFL general managers in the NFL.
23. Trent Baalke, Jacksonville Jaguars
Trent Baalke is always active in the offseason, so you can't fault him for at least trying, right? He doesn't always make the best of moves, as the Jags have been shaky along the offensive and defensive lines for a few years now. Regressing as a team in 2023, the Jags look to build on what they made progress on during their 2022 breakout season.
22. Omar Khan, Pittsburgh Steelers
Not yet having figured out the QB position, GM Omar Khan decided to try Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, which is a room that could look much different in 2025. A good-not-great roster, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Khan still have a good bit of work to do to be seen as a contender in the AFC>
21. John Schneider, Seattle Seahawks
The Geno Smith thing was fun for a year, but now with Pete Carroll out of the picture, John Schneider needs to bring in a new era of Seahawks football, and the move to kick that off was to hire Mike Macdonald as the head coach. Seattle feels like an average football team until they can find the franchsie QB.
20. Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, Minnesota Vikings
I'm waiting for the reason why some people think Kwesi Adofo-Mensah is this amazing general manager. Many people think him acquiring a second first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft is because they're set to trade up for a quarterback, but no one knows as of yet. The roster definitely has some young pieces for the future, but Adofo-Mensah needs to make a move at QB and soon.