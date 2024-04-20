NFL Power Rankings: How do all 32 general managers stack up before 2024 draft?
Let's power rank all NFL general managers in the NFL.
19. Monti Ossenfort, Arizona Cardinals
I would not be surprised to see Monti Ossenfort shoot up this ranking by the end of the 2024 NFL Season. One of my breakout teams for this year, the Cardinals didn't win a ton in 2023 but were a frisky team. Ossenfort's 2023 draft class looks quite encouraging and he's got a ton of draft capital do further build on his vision for 2024.
18. Terry Fontenot, Atlanta Falcons
Splurging on QB Kirk Cousins this offseason, the Atlanta Falcons roster is in a pretty good spot, especially if they can beef up their pass rush in the 2024 NFL Draft, but Terry Fontenot will have to at least try to put a long-term plan in at QB. Cousins is set to play in his age-36 season and might not have more than a few viable years left.
17. Jason Licht, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jason Licht may have struck gold with Baker Mayfield, as odd as that sounds. I'm not sure Tampa is going to win much more than they did in 2023 with Mayfield under center, but that does buy him some time to find a long-term answer at QB. Overall, the Bucs could build on their 2023 season, and Licht has done a strong job in recent NFL Drafts.
16. Andrew Berry, Cleveland Browns
The Deshaun Watson fully-guaranteed deal might be the worst contract in all of sports, and that's the one thing that really hurts Andrew Berry as a GM. If Watson can look like his old self, the Browns are going to be a handful to deal with. Heck, they were great for a period with Joe Flacco at QB.