NFL Power Rankings: How do all the playoff teams stack up?
How do all the playoff teams stack up with each other?
11. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
I think a lot of us were surprised by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this year. Baker Mayfield had a career season and helped lead his team to a NFC South division title and a home playoff game. They have a legitimate shot at beating the Philadelphia Eagles on Wild Card weekend.
10. Kansas City Chiefs
I don't think anyone is scared of the Kansas City Chiefs this year. They are limping into the postseason. The wide receivers have become a total liability, and even TE Travis Kelce seems to have physically declined a bit as well.
9. Miami Dolphins
Another team that is literally limping into the postseason, the Miami Dolphins just cannot stay healthy, and it doesn't feel like this team is going to make a ton of noise when the postseason begins, as they are without both Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips the rest of the way.
8. Houston Texans
The Houston Texans are a fun story this year and should serve as some motivation for teams who end up drafting and starting a rookie QB this year. The duo DeMeco Ryans and CJ Stroud could end up being one of the best in the NFL as soon as 2024.