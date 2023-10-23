NFL Power Rankings: More movement present after Week 7 games
NFL Power Rankings: More movement present after Week 7 games.
28. Chicago Bears (2-5)
The Chicago Bears still have the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, but it's not theirs. The Bears' own pick is currently the third overall after a win against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7.
27, Green Bay Packers (2-4)
Jordan Love is not good, folks. The Packers are not going anywhere with him under center. The team should now be in QB mode as they progress in a likely lost season.
26. Denver Broncos (2-5)
Russell WIlson has been pretty good statistically, but the wins have not come. However, in Week 7, the Denver Broncos bested the Green Bay Packers, and Denver's defense has played very good football over the past few weeks. They've given up just four touchdowns over the last three games on defense.
25. New Orleans Saints (3-4)
The New Orleans Saints wasted millions of dollars on Derek Carr. The team is again slated to be nearly $100 over the cap next year, so I'm not sure how this team navigates that going forward.