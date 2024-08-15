NFL power rankings: Ranking all 32 head coaches ahead of the 2024 season
12. Doug Pederson - Jacksonville Jaguars
A Super Bowl-winning head coach, Doug Pederson has led the Jacksonville Jaguars to winning seasons in his first two years, but the Jags were a shaky 9-8 team in 2023. Injuries seemed to derail their season, and it's still a question whether the Jags can take the next step in the AFC and become a truly elite team.
They have the coach and might have the QB to take the next step.
11. DeMeco Ryans - Houston Texans
Oh man, what a coaching job by DeMeco Ryans in the 2023 NFL Season. It's clear that the Houston Texans have their guy for the future, as Ryans helped lead this team to 10 wins and a playoff berth. Doing all they did with Ryans as a rookie head coach and CJ Stroud as a rookie QB was insane to watch.
I have predicted for a while now that the Texans actually win the Super Bowl in the 2024 NFL Season.
10. Kevin Stefanski - Cleveland Browns
Kevin Stefanski knows what he's doing and feels like the adult that the Cleveland Browns were missing for years. He's a two-time coach of the year and has won over 55% of his games with the Browns through his first four seasons, so Cleveland is becoming more of a consistent team during his tenure thus far.
Can Stefanski make it work with Deshaun Watson in 2024?
9. Mike McDaniel - Miami Dolphins
One of the very best offensive minds in the NFL, Mike McDaniel of the Miami Dolphins is a stellar head coach who knows how to win games. The Dolphins got better in year two of the McDaniel era, so they are trending in the right direction. There is something to be said about the team not being able to play in cold weather, but perhaps the Dolphins can put that to rest in 2024.
McDaniel might turn people off with his personality, but no one should deny how good of a head coach he is.