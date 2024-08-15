NFL power rankings: Ranking all 32 head coaches ahead of the 2024 season
4. Dan Campbell - Detroit Lions
Winning 12 games in the 2023 NFL Season and the NFC North division, Dan Campbell of the Detroit Lions has firmly established himself as a top head coach in the NFL, and there should be no question about it. Campbell and the Lions are cooking with fire and have a Super Bowl roster.
I have predicted that they will represent the NFC in the Super Bowl in 2024, as this roster is secure from top to bottom.
3. Sean McVay - Los Angeles Rams
Sean McVay is a Super Bowl champion and did one heck of a coaching job in the 2023 NFL Season with his young Los Angeles Rams team. LA now all of a sudden has a wide open Super Bowl window, and I would not be surprised to see them playing very late in January this coming season.
Can McVay and Matthew Stafford bring another Super Bowl to LA?
2. Kyle Shanahan - San Francisco 49ers
Kyle Shanahan has let the San Francisco 49ers to two Super Bowl appearances since 2019, so he's rightfully supposed to be this high on the list. You have to figure that at some point, Shanahan and the 49ers will be able to win the Super Bowl, but I guess it's always possible that never happens.
Brock Purdy is now his franchise QB, and Shanahan is now beginning to string some dominant seasons together after the first chunk of his tenure was basically ruined by player injuries.
1. Andy Reid - Kansas City Chiefs
Yeah, this is pretty conclusive. Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs have won three of the last five Super Bowls, so it's only right that he's ranked no. 1 on this list. Reid is well into his 60s, so you have to wonder when he'll decide to retire, but I bet he tries to coach for as long as he can given that his QB is Patrick Mahomes.
It's a great situation for Reid, and he's now quickly turned into an all-time great over this last half-decade with the Chiefs. He'll be a first-ballot Hall of Fame head coach and will go down in a ton of record books for his work between the Chiefs and his first head coaching stop with the Eagles.