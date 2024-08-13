3 players who could be fantasy football cheat codes in the 2024 NFL Season
Fantasy football is a huge part of every NFL season. As we approach the 2024 season, could these three players turn into fantasy football cheat codes?
There will be a ton of players in the 2024 NFL Season who end up being huge gets for fantasy football lovers. Besides the most consistent and reliable FF players, could we see some new faces turn out to be fantasy cheat codes?
Among the plethora of players who could do this, let's hit on three of them.
Marvin Harrison Jr, WR, Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals are going to surprise a lot of people in the 2024 NFL Season. QB Kyler Murray will be two year removed from his 2022 ACL injury, and the Cardinals four-win season in 2023 was about as good of a four-win team as we've ever seen.
The Cards took Marvin Harrison Jr in the 2024 NFL Draft, and Harrison comes into a great situation where he can rack up a ton of receptions and yards. Kyler Murray is a very good quarterback, so he'll have no trouble finding Harrison, and Harrison himself was one of the best WR prospects coming out of college in quite some time, so the connection of Murray to Harrison could become a frequent one in 2024.
Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets
In year two, Breece Hall had 299 total touches, 1,585 scrimmage yards, and nine scrimmage touchdowns. This was his first year after coming back from his torn ACL during his rookie season in 2022. It's easy to see why Hall could be the focal point of the New York Jets offense. He'll now be in year three, another year removed from his injury, and could benefit from elite QB play if Aaron Rodgers can return to his old self.
Hall is still only 23 years old, so he's definitely in a position to be a huge fantasy football cheat code in the 2024 NFL Season. I would not rule out Hall accumulating 2,000 yards from scrimmage and easily having double-digit touchdowns as well. Don't sleep on Breece Hall.
James Cook, RB, Buffalo Bills
During his second season in the NFL, Buffalo Bills RB James Cook racked up 1,122 rushing yards and 445 receiving yards on 281 touches on offense. He hd 1,567 scrimmage yards and six touchdowns. With the Buffalo Bills set to field a pretty weak WR room in 2024, James Cook could get a ton of touches.
QB Josh Allen, while he turns he ball over a lot, does know how to get the football to his best play-makers, so Cook could also see an increase in his receiving totals. Running backs are sometimes a gold mine for fantasy football, especially if our league does PPR. Dual-threat backs are becoming more common, and James Cook could be one of the best in the 2024 NFL Season.