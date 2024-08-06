NFL power rankings: Ranking the 5 most likely breakout teams in 2024 season
There could be numerous teams who breakout in the 2024 NFL Season. Let's power rank them from least to most likely to breakout.
Last year, the Houston Texans were the NFL's breakout team. They won 10 games in 2023, won the AFC South, and even won a postseason game. Not every breakout team will be as successful as Houston was, but there are five solid candidates that can breakout in their own way.
Let's power rank them from least to most likely.
5. Carolina Panthers
New Panthers head coach Dave Canales has worked wonders with Geno Smith and Baker Mayfield in the 2022 and 2023 seasons. He probably likes his chances with Bryce Young, the team's second-year QB. Young wasn't that great in 2023, but most of that was far from his fault.
With the Panthers pouring a ton of money into the offensive line, being aggressive in adding to the defense, and having a proven QB developer at head coach, do not be surprise if the Panthers even triple their win total from 2023. They won two games in 2023, so I do not think six is out of the question, as the Panthers simply won't be the embarrassment of the league in 2024.
4. Chicago Bears
The Chicago Bears are preparing to enter the Caleb Williams era. They really re-did their offense this offseason, adding Williams, Rome Odunze, Gerald Everett, and Keenan Allen. If Williams is not a disaster as a rookie, the Bears will surely be able to improve on their 7-win 2023 season.
But even in 2023, the Bears were quietly a decent team. Their defense ended the year holding opponents to under 20 points per game. If they can keep that same energy in 2024, and if Caleb Williams can be modestly efficient in year one, Chicago could flirt with the Wild Card.
3. Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals won just four games in the 2023 NFL Season, but they were a frisky team. If there was some type of award for the best "worst" team in the league, the Cardinals would get it. The issue with the team last year was not their coaching staff or QB, it was the insane lack of talent on the roster. With GM Monti Ossenfort having another full offseason under his belt, the Cardinals are going to creep closer to being a contending team.
Them doubling their wins is firmly in the picture for the 2024 NFL Season, but I do not believe they have enough just yet to make it back to the postseason.
2. New York Jets
The New York Jets already have a top-5 defense. GM Joe Douglas added three new starters to the offensive line, and the return of Aaron Rodgers could be enough for the Jets to perhaps hit the 10-win mark. They did somehow win seven games in 2023, and if Rodgers is closer to his back-to-back MVP form than his 2022 form, the Jets are in business.
But that is a huge problem, as the last time Rodgers played a full season, he was not great. Even if Rodgers replicated his 2022 season, it would be enough for the Jets to make the postseason. They have the longest postseason drought in the NFL.
1. Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos are primed to be a breakout team for the 2024 NFL Season. They have the coaching staff. They have the rookie QB who fits what they want to do. They have strong play along the offensive line and a much-improved defensive line, and did scrape together eight wins in the 2023 NFL Season.
Their eight wins came after a brutal 1-5 start, so they finished the season 7-4 over their last 11 games. The time is now for the Denver Broncos to put the league on notice. Sure, I am not even predicting them to make the postseason, but it's clear that this team is set-up to surprise the league in 2024.