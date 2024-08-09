NFL power rankings: Ranking all 32 projected starting QBs for the 2024 season
24. Geno Smith - Seattle Seahawks
Geno Smith decided that he wanted to put the league on notice in the 2022 NFL Season, but his breakout year was short lived, as he came back down to earth in a big way in 2023 and was just not all that great. As Smith ages into his 30s, his play will likely remain at the level it was in 2023 or even begin to decline a bit. The Seattle Seahawks are also in a new era, as they parted ways with Pete Carroll and now have Mike Macdonald as their head coach.
Smith is likely being used as a stopgap option as Macdonald and his staff figure out which players they want to keep around for the long-term. Seattle also traded for QB Sam Howell this offseason, so he could get some starts, as there really is no benefit in keeping Smith in the lineup all season.
23. Anthony Richardson - Indianapolis Colts
Anthony Richardson may truly have one of the highest ceilings of any quarterback in the NFL right now, but his first season was marred by injuries, so we did not get much of Richardson, the hyper-athlete who played his college football at Florida. Richardson as a player compares well to guys like Cam Newton and Josh Allen.
So if he can hit his ceiling, the NFL is in trouble. It will be interesting to see if Richardson can stay healthy in year two. If not, the Indianapolis Colts may have a huge problem on their hands. What should make you hopeful about this team for the 2024 NFL Season is that they did go 9-8 with Gardner Minshew taking most of the snaps, so the coaching staff clearly knows what they are doing.
As of now, it is not fair to rank Anthony Richardson any higher, but his true dual-threat ability is something that Colts head coach Shane Steichen hopes to unlock.