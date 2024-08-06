NFL power rankings: Ranking the NFC West starting QBs for the 2024 season
The NFC West could end up being one of the best divisions in football for the 2024 NFL Season. Let's power rank the projected starting quarterbacks.
Honestly, it could be hard to rank the top-3 starting quarterbacks in the division, as there are three very good ones. The NFC West may be an ultra competitive division in 2023, as the Rams and 49ers are again likely to be very good, but the Arizona Cardinals could also make some noise. Much of the team success these clubs could enjoy in 2024 will be largely due to their stud QB play.
Let's power rank the starting QBs in the NFC West for the 2024 NFL Season.
4. Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks
Geno Smith is clearly the worst starting quarterback in the NFC West, and it's not particularly close. His 2022 season was an outlier, as he returned back to earth in 2023 and was just modestly efficient. The Seahawks were not able to come away with a first-round QB in the 2024 NFL Draft, but I do bet they begin that process next offseason.
With Smith perhaps being the 22nd-best QB in the NFL and approaching his mid-30s, the Seahawks need to make a big move here.
3. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals
Kyler Murray is the third-best QB in the NFC West but is still a very good player. He's one of the few true dual-threat QBs in the NFL, and the start of the 2024 NFL Season will make it another year removed from his 2022 ACL injury. Murray can win big-time with his arm and with his legs, and now that he has Marvin Harrison Jr in the picture, he could enjoy a huge season in 2024.
Do not count out Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals in 2024. Mark my words.
2. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers
Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers personnel/coaching on offense can both be very good. Both things can be true here, people. While Purdy is not quite the best QB in the division, he has been credited with 17 wins in his first 21 regular season starts with the 49ers, which is just an insane mark to begin his career.
He's also played in the NFC Championship Game and Super Bowl across his first two seasons. At some point, Purdy and the 49ers are going to win a Super Bowl together, right?
1. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
Matthew Stafford is still one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, even as he is set to enter his age-36 season. Stafford's numbers did not jump off the page in 2023, but he helped lead the LA Rams to a 10-7 record and a playoff appearance. The wiley veteran clearly has a good bit left in the tank, and he is somehow still underrated.
Franky, he was wasting away in Detroit, but if he was on a more competitive team all of those years, we'd be having a much different conversation about Matthew Stafford.