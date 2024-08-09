NFL power rankings: Ranking all 32 projected starting QBs for the 2024 season
22. Deshaun Watson - Cleveland Browns
Oh boy, here we go. Just a few short years ago, Deshaun Watson would have been about 15 spots higher on this list, but things happen. He was traded to the Cleveland Browns before the 2022 NFL Season and has just looked awful during his stint with the team. It is worth wondering if Watson is already all washed up. I know it may sound radical, but every single QB is different. Maybe Watson did hit the wall?
The Browns still won a ton of games last year, and it was none other than Joe Flacco who helped them clinch a postseason berth. In 2024, the Browns will go as Watson goes, but it does not look promising thus far. The Browns have won eight of Watson’s 12 starts, which is a really a testament to just how good their defense is.
Reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett looks to repeat as the DPoY, and defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz will certainly have his unit in a great spot for 2024.
21. Russell Wilson - Pittsburgh Steelers
Russell Wilson is now on his third team in four seasons, as the Denver Broncos cut him after just 30 starts. He’s now on the Pittsburgh Steelers and has been nursing a calf injury. Backup QB Justin Fields has been getting the reps while Wilson has nursed his injury, so it is worth wondering if it’s Fields who is named the starter. To me, Russell Wilson probably opens the season as the starter, but the former Bears QB should get some play.
He’s got a much higher ceiling than Russell Wilson, especially with his legs, but Wilson is clearly a better passer than Justin Fields. Can the Pittsburgh Steelers continue their streak of never having a losing record in the Mike Tomlin era in 2024? Will Russell Wilson and Justin Fields be enough to keep the streak alive?