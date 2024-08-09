NFL power rankings: Ranking all 32 projected starting QBs for the 2024 season
20. Gardner Minshew - Las Vegas Raiders
Gardner Minshew should probably end up being the starter for the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2024 NFL Season, which is bad news for the team. The Raiders missed out on all six first-round QBs in the 2024 NFL Draft, so they are left with one of Minshew or Aidan O’Connell, who might have something as a high-end backup. Overall, this is likely going to be a lost season for the Raiders, who need to do a hard reset at the QB position next offseason.
With the duo of Antonio Pierce as the head coach and Minshew as the likely starter, it’s going to be a single-digit win season for Vegas. They could be bad enough to clinch a top-3 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, which they would then surely use on a QB. Gardner Minshew is a career backup who has been on several teams during his NFL career.
19. Derek Carr - New Orleans Saints
Derek Carr is just a guy, and before his lower leg injury years ago, was actually quite good. Carr is on the New Orleans Saints and helped lead them to a 9-8 record in the 2023 NFL Season. That might sound fine, but when you have one of the easiest schedules in the NFL, and a QB you think is half-decent at least, you’d expect to win more. Moreover, believe it or not, but the Saints had a top-10 scoring offense and defense in 2023.
Much of the blame does fall on Carr, who is a pretty mediocre QB at this point. Teams can win games with him, but often times, he does not play well enough one way or another to truly push his team over the edge. Being that he’s just barely good enough to be a starter, he should be able to find starting work with another team beyond the 2024 NFL Season.