NFL power rankings: Ranking all 32 projected starting QBs for the 2024 season
14. Trevor Lawrence - Jacksonville Jaguars
Trevor Lawrence has certainly not been quite as good as many of us thought he would be when the Jacksonville Jaguars took him first overall in he 2021 NFL Draft. Still, though, he has helped stabilize the Jaguars organization, as back-to-back winning seasons does provide some hope for the future.
Lawrence inked a deal that makes him he the highest-paid QB in NFL history, which is a mark that is tied with two other QBs, Joe Burrow and Jordan Love. At some point, if Lawrence was to be thought of higher, he’ll need to help engineer the Jaguars on a deep playoff run. With a Super Bowl-winning head coach in Doug Pederson, that might be very possible.
Can Lawrence and the Jaguars perhaps hit double-digit wins in the 2024 NFL Season? Did GM Trent Baalke do enough to improve the roster? Lawrence and the Jaguars simply need to take the next step.
13. Jordan Love - Green Bay Packers
Jordan Love is another QB who makes $55 million per season, which, as I said above, is tied for the richest salary in NFL history at the QB position. Well, it’s also the richest salary ever. In other news, the first $60 million QB might not be that far away.
Jordan Love’s mid-season turnaround in 2023 miraculous, and it helped the Green Bay Packers win nine games and make the playoffs. They gave the San Francisco 49ers a run for their money in the NFC Divisional Round, so I would not count this team out for 2024.
Love may also be a viable MVP candidate as well. The Packers are extremely young on offense, so you have to think that their ceiling hasn’t hit yet. If they can hit their ceiling, the rest of the NFL is in trouble.
Who would you rather have for the next 10 years; Jordan Love or Trevor Lawrence?