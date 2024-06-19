NFL power rankings: Ranking all 32 quarterback rooms heading into 2024 season
6. Cowboys - Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush
Dak Prescott had an insanely efficient year in 2023 for the Dallas Cowboys, but he a still without a long-term deal. Could Dallas allow Prescott to play out this last year and have him hit free agency next offseason? For all the criticism Prescott receives, he’s still a top QB in the regular season, but there are some valid concerns about his playoff performances.
Overall, Prescott is probably the 10th-12th best QB in the NFL on any given day, so Dallas could do much worse. Backup QB Cooper Rush is about as good as they get. He’s 4-1 in five career starts with the Cowboys. In 26 total games, he’s got 1,619 yards, eight touchdowns, five interceptions, and has earned a passer rating of 83.6. Rush has been exactly what the Cowboys have needed him to be.
If Dallas resets at quarterback next offseason, could they have Cooper Rush serve as a one-year bridge QB?
5. Bills - Josh Allen, Mitchell Trubisky
Josh Allen is not as good as people make him out to be, but there is no denying that the Buffalo Bills win a ton of games with him under center. He’s got a turnover issue that needs to be corrected if Buffalo wants to make some progress in the AFC, and Allen will now be without Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis, so he’ll be throwing to a very new wide receiver room.
Nonetheless, even despite his turnovers, Josh Allen gives Buffalo a chance to win every week. Backing him up is an old friend in Mitchell Trubisky, who is an in-betweener. He’s clearly got some talent and has shown an ability to be a starter in this league, but he’s never really strung something together. He’s in the high-end backup category.
Overall, Buffalo is in for a bit of a reset year as they had to shed some veteran contracts to get more cap-compliant.