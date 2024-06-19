NFL power rankings: Ranking all 32 quarterback rooms heading into 2024 season
28. Titans - Will Levis, Mason Rudolph
The Tennessee Titans QB room in 2024 is going to hinge on whether or not Will Levis can make the year two jump. If he can, this team is in luck, as they can go even more all-in on Levis. If not, the Titans will be faced with quite the conundrum.
Levis showed only some flashes during his rookie season, but it's not like he had the best personnel to work with on offense. He now has a very good but old WR trio in DeAndre Hopkins, Calvin Ridley, and Tyler Boyd to throw to on offense, and has some reinforcements along the offensive line.
Overall, it's still a below-average unit, but maybe Levis can work with what Titans GM Ran Carthon gave him.
27. Broncos - Bo Nix, Jarrett Stidham
This QB room could shoot up these rankings by the time the 2024 NFL Season ends. Bo Nix was commonly mocked to the Denver Broncos, as Nix can fit into the offenses that head coach Sean Payton likes to run. However, many thought that Nix was worth a second-round pick, but the Broncos did take him in the top half of the first round.
Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson are the other QBs in this room, and the way the offseason has gone thus far, you can expect Bo Nix and Jarrett Stidham to be the top two passers for the Broncos, with Zach Wilson on the roster bubble.
It's unclear if the Broncos would keep three quarterbacks, and I think they ideally hope that Wilson can win the QB2 job, but as of now, Jarrett Stidham's roster spot seems quite safe, and Nix will likely be named the starter at some point before the start of the regular season.
Bo Nix enters the NFL as the most experienced college quarterback of all-time, with over 60 starts.