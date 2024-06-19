NFL power rankings: Ranking all 32 quarterback rooms heading into 2024 season
18. Bears - Caleb Williams, Tyson Bagent
You have to like the Chicago Bears quarterback situation. The team drafted someone in Caleb Williams who has been given the generational label. Well, that does lead to some increased pressure for Williams to perform, but it was the right move for Bears GM Ryan Poles. Trading Justin Fields and resetting with Williams was a move that he’d probably make 100/100 times.
Backing him up could be Tyson Bagent, who threw three touchdowns against six interceptions in 2023, his rookie season. If I were the Bears, the easy move here would be to sign Ryan Tannehill to backup Caleb Williams. Getting a more reliable QB2 is a must for this team, and Tannehill has been a backup before.
Nonetheless, the Bears QB room is trending upwards and could shoot up these rankings in time.
17. Eagles - Jalen Hurts, Kenny Pickett
The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback room is not that special. Frankly, I am not sure Jalen Hurts is a franchise quarterback. He’s played four seasons in the NFL and has just one season of note. He was not nearly as efficient in 2023 as he was in his and the Eagles breakout season in 2022. I am leaning toward that year being more of an outlier for the Eagles, who have a new offensive coordinator in Kellen Moore.
There is a lot of pressure on Jalen Hurts, and I do firmly believe he is not nearly as talented as we think. He’s below-average as a passer, but can makeup for that a bit with his legs. Backing him up is Kenny Pickett, who the Eagles traded for earlier this offseason. Kenny Pickett was a bad starter, but could settle into being a competent backup in the NFL.
Overall, the Eagles QB room is pretty average, and unless Kellen Moore can help this offense get back on track, we might be having some tough conversations next offseason.