NFL power rankings: Ranking all 32 quarterback rooms heading into 2024 season
16. Packers - Jordan Love, Sean Clifford
The Green Bay Packers need more from their quarterback room in 2024, and I don’t mean that Jordan Love has to play better; I simply mean that he needs to build on what he did in 2023 and prove that he can do it consistently. Their projected backup, Sean Clifford, is about as unknown as you can possibly get, so with Love not yet having a full season of being a franchise QB under his belt, and the backup QB being quite unproven, the Packers QB room is in the middle of the pack.
However, what Jordan Love did show in 2023 was excellent, and if Love can build on his rookie season, the Packers are going to make a deep playoff run. Heck, they were in the NFC Divisional Round in 2023. The team was among the youngest in the NFL and have a ceiling that maybe only the Chiefs and 49ers have for 2024.
15. Cardinals - Kyler Murray, Desmond Ridder
The Arizona Cardinals have a competent and safe QB room with Kyler Murray as the QB1 and Desmond Ridder backing him up. To an extent, we’ve forgotten just how good Kyler Murray is, and the 2024 NFL Season might be where he re-establishes himself as a top QB in this league. Desmond Ridder was no one special in Atlanta, but he can be a fine backup in the right situation.
The Cardinals did add a good bit of talent this offseason, but are one more year away from truly being competitive. Kyler Murray is one of the few true dual-threat passers in the NFL, and now that he’s even more removed from his 2022 ACL injury, Murray can again play like he did at the beginning of his career.
I would expect the Arizona Cardinals to build off of 2023 and shock some people. They added respectable talent to their offensive line and at wide receiver this offseason.