NFL power rankings: Ranking all 32 teams ahead of preseason Week 1
The bulk of preseason football is soon approaching, so let's dive into our latest NFL power rankings as games return. In a few short weeks, regular season games return to the field. We are inching closer and closer, and the bulk of the NFL preseason games will also soon begin.
There are 32 teams in the NFL who hope to win the Super Bowl this year, but there may only be about 10 who can truly do that. Power ranking all 32 NFL teams is a daunting task, and it's always subjective. However, that won't stop us from rolling out our latest power rankings.
Let's rank all 32 teams ahead of the 2024 NFL Preseason!
32. New York Giants
Perhaps the worst roster in the NFL, the New York Giants are just a mess in every way possible. They passed up on three first-round QBs in favor of the second-best WR in the class, and will go into the 2024 NFL Season with Daniel Jones as their starter. I am not entirely sure what GM Joe Schoen planned on doing, but it's not working.
The Giants may struggle to win just a small handful of games in the 2024 NFL Season.
31. New England Patriots
The New England Patriots are definitely in for a lean year, as they enter the first year of the post-Bill Belichick era. It was a shocking move to some that the organization moved on from Belichick, but it was a needed move. The Patriots took Drake Maye in the 2024 NFL Draft, so they are at least embracing the rookie QB route, but the roster is still thoroughly awful and will take multiple years to shore up.
De-facto GM Eliot Wolf has a huge mess to clean up that was left by Belichick, so this is going to be a long process. Do not expect much from the 2024 New England Patriots.
30. Washington Commanders
I personally think the Washington Commanders should have taken Drake Maye over Jayden Daniels, and I also think they needed to do much, much more along their offensive line this year. It’s been a mixed bag for first-year GM Adam Peters, who is seemingly trying to assemble the All-2017 team, as he signed Austin Ekeler, Zach Ertz, and Bobby Wagner in free agency this offseason.
The re-tread hire of Dan Quinn was simply whelming, so there’s just a lot that I am unsure of with this team. I do not personally look at the Commanders as being close to a competitive team, as the roster needs a ton of work still, and Peters’ first offseason seems shaky at best.
29. Carolina Panthers
Do not rule out the Carolina Panthers from being a frisky team this year. New head coach Dave Canales has worked wonders with both Geno Smith in 2022 and Baker Mayfield in 2023, so I like his chances to unlock something with second-year QB, Bryce Young. The Panthers roster is underrated and has studs on both sides of the ball, so a six-ish win season feels like where the Panthers will end up.
And that would be a huge welcome sight based on last year, when they won just two games.