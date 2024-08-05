NFL power rankings: Ranking all 32 teams ahead of preseason Week 1
28. Tennessee Titans
If nothing else, you have to give the Titans front office credit for at least surrounding second-year QB Will Levis will some talent. Whether it’s the right talent remains to be seen, but he now has a three-headed monster at WR in Calvin Ridley, Tyler Boyd, and DeAndre Hopkins. JC Latham and Lloyd Cushenberry enter the mix along the offensive line, and Tony Pollard is now in the backfield.
However, I just do not see a lot of potential with this team with a QB who was shaky as a rookie and a first-year head coach in Brian Callahan. The Titans could win five games in 2024.
27. Las Vegas Raiders
What exactly were the Las Vegas Raiders trying to do this offseason? I just do not know where to begin. They missed out on a first-round QB in the 2024 NFL Draft, overpaid for Gardner Minshew, and now do not have any sort of long-term QB option in the building. They overpaid for DT Christian Wilkins in free agency, and also hired a failed re-tread GM in Tom Telesco.
I’d also argue that Antonio Pierce’s ascendence to the HC role has been way too fast, as he was just a position coach last year. Overall, the Raiders feel like a mediocre, top-heavy team that won’t amount to much in 2024.
26. New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints just need to tear this thing down and rebuild, as the duo of Derek Carr and Dennis Allen is not going to do anything. The roster is old at a ton of positions and is not at all setup for the long-term. It’s been a puzzling couple of years for GM Mickey Loomis, but the Saints again have an easy enough schedule where eight or nine wins would not be surprising.
25. Seattle Seahawks
Clearly set to enter a bit of a rebuild next offseason, the Seattle Seahawks may use the first year of the Mike Macdonald era to evaluate some of the young players on their roster to see if they fit the new culture and are worth keeping around for the long-term. QB Geno Smith is in his mid-30s and is not a long-term option, so I would expect this team to begin a more aggressive search for a franchise QB next offseason.
Seattle also needs a ton of help along their offensive line and need to unlock their talented defense. Look for the Seahawks to win 6-8 games in the 2024 NFL Season.