NFL power rankings: Ranking all 32 teams ahead of preseason Week 1
24. Arizona Cardinals
One of my breakout candidates for 2024, the Arizona Cardinals may double their win total from 2023, a year in which they won four games. Kyler Murray is another year removed from his ACL injury, and the roster is also another year better. While the Cardinals are still another offseason away from truly competing and being contenders, they can make a bit of noise in 2024.
23. Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers won the Jim Harbaugh sweepstakes, but the roster is still a work in progress besides a few key players on both sides of the ball. I see LA struggling to finish with a winning record in 2024, but Harbaugh has had success at every single head coaching job of his career.
22. Chicago Bears
Now with Caleb Williams under center, the Chicago Bears could truly skyrocket in these power rankings in a few months. I am 100% acknowledging that this team could be a huge problem for their opponents. The Bears defnses ended the year on a hot-streak in 2023, and the team did quietly win seven games.
To me, as long as Williams is not a total disaster in year one, the 2024 Bears could battle for a Wild Card spot. The amount of pressure on Caleb Williams to perform is absolutely insane.
21. Minnesota Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings decided that they had enough of the Kirk Cousins era, as they let him depart in free agency. They signed Sam Darnold in free agency and took JJ McCarthy in the 2024 NFL Draft, so the team is clearly trying to embrace the rookie QB route, which is the right way to go. Overall, the Vikings roster is nearly complete.
If rookie JJ McCarthy ends up being the guy for them, the Vikings could actually be a problem in 2025. It's not clear if McCarthy will earn the starting job, but right now, Darnold seems to be in the driver's seat for the team, which is OK. McCarthy is just 21 years old.