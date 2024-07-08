NFL power rankings: Ranking all 32 teams by their top WR for the 2024 season
24. Courtland Sutton - Denver Broncos
Courtland Sutton caught a career-high 10 touchdowns in 2023 with the Denver Broncos, but his quarterback, Russell Wilson, is no longer with the team, so it's not a slam-dunk that Sutton can replicate his 2023 season in 2024. Sutton is not a 1,000-yard wide receiver anymore. He had one of those years in 2019, his first and only Pro Bowl as well.
But a 2020 torn ACL seems to have placed Sutton in more of a WR2 type of production tier. He's still a good player and a jump-ball specialist, but he's not a WR1. He is on the Denver Broncos, though, who added WR Troy Franklin in the 2024 NFL Draft.
23. Zay Flowers - Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens have seemingly always struggled to find some consistency at wide receiver, but Zay Flowers is quite good and could be more of a WR1 in the 2024 NFL Season. His quarterback, Lamar Jackson, has actually never thrown for 4,000 yards in any season of his career, so Flowers might not rack up the yardage during his career in Baltimore, but he's clearly the Ravens best WR.
22. Christian Kirk - Jacksonville Jaguars
Christian Kirk played in just 12 games in 2023, but did average 65.6 yards per game, so he was on pace for another 1,000-yard season, which would have been his second in a row. Kirk isn't an elite WR by any means, but he's caught 65.5% of his targets in his six-year NFL career. He;s also got 28 touchdowns and 377 receptions as well. The Jags did sign Gabe Davis in free agency, but Kirk should still be the go-to.
21. Rashee Rice - Kansas City Chiefs
Rashee Rice had an encouraging rookie season for the Kansas City Chiefs, and he was crucial in them winning their third Super Bowl in five seasons. Rice got into some trouble this offseason and could face a suspension in 2024, but that doesn't take away from his talent.
He's not yet a top wide receiver, but he's got the chance to be one. His first career 1,000-yard season may have to wait until 2025, as his potential suspension could keep him out of play for quite some itme. The Chiefs signed Hollywood Brown in free agency and took Xavier Worthy in the 2024 NFL Draft to bolster their WR roon.