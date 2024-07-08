NFL power rankings: Ranking all 32 teams by their top WR for the 2024 season
12. Nico Collins - Houston Texans
Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins exploded in year three, hauling in 80 receptions for 1,297 yards and eight touchdowns. He and QB CJ Stroud are now one of the best offensive duos in the NFL, and Collins earned a contract extension this offseason.
Houston also traded for WR Stefon Diggs, but with Collins likely being a better player than Diggs at this point, Collins could get an even larger share of the passing game, as opposing defenses will still have to respect Diggs. And we cannot forget about their other young stud at WR, Tank Dell.
11. Brandon Aiyuk - San Francisco 49ers
Brandon Aiyuk is one of the disgruntled wide receivers in the NFL, as he is coming off of a career year with the San Francisco 49ers, but has no contract extension yet. Could the 49ers end up trading Aiyuk? I mean, they took WR Ricky Pearsall in the 2024 NFL Draft, and they may have to do some house-cleaning with their cap space in the coming years, so it's not crazy to think that one of Aiyuk or Deebo Samuel gets moved.
Nonetheless, he's still on the team and is one of the best in the game.
10. Puka Nacua - Los Angeles Rams
Puke Nacua is one wide receiver who I believe can have the NFL's first 2,000-yard receiving season. He catches passes from Matthew Stafford, who was QB for the two most prolific yardage seasons in NFL history, which belong to Calvin Johnson and Cooper Kupp. Why can't Nacua be the next person on this list? He's in year two, produced at an elite clip as a rookie, and still has fresh legs.
I am telling you right now, do not discount Nacua from hitting this all-time milestone.
9. Mike Evans - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Man, I love Mike Evans. He's played 10 years in the NFL and has had a 1,000-yard season in each year of his career, which is an NFL record. He did catch passes from Tom Brady for a few years, but has predominantly had so-so QB play, yet he's still producing. Evans is a first-ballot Hall of Famer when he decides to end his career, and he's still somehow underrated as he enters year 11 in the NFL.
Can Baker Mayfield and Evans again make another 1,000-yard season happen?