NFL power rankings: Ranking all 32 teams by their top WR for the 2024 season
8. DJ Moore - Chicago Bears
Through six years in the NFL, Chicago Bears WR DJ Moore has over 6,000 yards and four 1,000-yard seasons, and he's done this with below-average QB play for a majority of it, which is insane. Bears rookie QB Caleb Williams has DJ Moore, Keenan Allen, and Rome Odunze at WR now, and I would expect Moore's production to explode if Williams is legit.
DJ Moore has had just one season over 1,200 yards, but in many instances, production can be a bit misleading. Honestly, Moore's future production hinges quite a bit on Caleb Williams.
7. AJ Brown - Philadelphia Eagles
AJ Brown has already signed a second contract extension with the Philadelphia Eagles, and he's among the best at his position in the NFL. Brown is now catching passes from Jalen Hurts, and while I am much lower on Hurts than most, Hurts clearly knows how to feed Brown, as he had 106 receptions for 1,456 yards in the 2023 NFL Season. Brown is 27 years old and likely has several more years of high-end production left.
He's also one of the more physically-dominant wide receivers in the NFL. Can Brown again have a huge season in 2024?
6. Amon-Ra St. Brown - Detroit Lions
Amon-Ra St. Brown is Am-azing. Hah, see what I did there? St. Brown had a career year in 2023 with the Detroit Lions, catching 119 passes for 1,515 yards and 10 scores, which landed him a very rich contract extension from the franchise. St. Brown now has over 3,000 yards through three seasons and is still just 24 years old. It feels like St. Brown's production is only going to get better and better with the Lions, who are a viable Super Bowl team in 2024.
5. Ja'Marr Chase - Cincinnati Bengals
Ja'Marr Chase is crazy good at football, but like a few other top wide receivers, does not have a contract extension yet. The Cincinnati Bengals don't exactly have a great reputation with their player relationships, but you figure that the Bengals will get this deal done. Through three years in the NFL, the former LSU Tiger has 268 receptions, 3,717 yards, and 29 touchdowns. He's been an elite producer at wide receiver and should only get better if QB Joe Burrow can stay on the field.