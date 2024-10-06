NFL power rankings: Ranking all starting quarterbacks ahead of Week 5
There have been a ton of very surprising quarterback performances thus far in 2024, so let's try to sort all starting QBs out in the latest NFL power rankings. If I told you that in the year 2024, Sam Darnold would be quarterbacking the Minnesota VIkings and would be the MVP front-runner, you'd probably laugh at me, right?
Well, that's what happened thus far in 2024. It's been quite the year to experience, and we are just now beginning the second quarter of the season. Most NFL teams still have 13 games remaining. The Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers squared off on Thursday Night Football, and Week 5 also begins some bye weeks for a handful of teams.
Before the bulk of Week 5 begins, let's roll out our latest QB power rankings.
32. Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns
Let's not over think this gang; Deshaun Watson is just bad, awful, terrible, and everything in between. It's been a dumpster fire for the QB since becoming a Cleveland Brown, and this move to trade for the former Houston Texans' QB is turning into the worst trade in the history of professional sports
I have no idea how the Browns get out of this, but they need to make a QB change to at least send a message. This team may also end up being sellers at the 2024 NFL Trade Deadline.
31. Tyler Huntley, Miami Dolphins
I guess Tyler Huntley is gong to remain as the Miami Dolphins' starting QB until Tua Tagovailoa is eligible to come back. Huntley is a fine backup, I guess, but isn't in an ideal situation in Miami, and all of a sudden, the Dolphins may be headed toward a lost season. I am not sure they should put Tagovailoa back out there if they can't start stacking some wins. It may not be worth it to bring him back.
Miami could perhaps shop a veteran player or two at the deadline to get some cap relief and perhaps get younger and rest around "Touchdown Tua."