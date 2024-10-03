Which teams have a bye week in Week 5 of the 2024 NFL Season?
We're now in Week 5 of the 2024 NFL Season, so that means bye weeks have begun. Which teams will be on a bye?
Yes, some teams will now have bye weeks. They begin in Week 5 this year and will continue for a majority of the season. Four teams have a break this coming week, and it's clear that at least two of those clubs need a break.
Bye weeks are times for players to have a little break and get healthy, and it's a good time for the coaching staff to find ways to improve their team's performance. Let's look at the teams that have a bye week in Week 5.
Detroit Lions (3-1)
Coming off of a huge Monday Night Football win, the Detroit Lions head into the bye week with a solid 3-1 record. Their lone loss came a couple of weeks ago against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Lions' defense definitely allowed the Seattle Seahawks to drive up and down the field, and the offense has not been perfect, but getting to three wins is huge.
Dan Campbell and the Lions' coaching staff should come our roaring in Week 6 after their bye week is over.
Tennessee Titans (1-3)
The Tennessee Titans won in Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins, but that is not saying much, as the team did not have QB Tua Tagovailoa for the game. The Titans are a mess, well, specifically Will Levis is a mess and I am not sure they are going to be able to figure anything out with Levis in 2024.
It would not shock me to see the Titans finish with a handful of wins and reset at QB in the 2025 NFL Draft. The bye week in Week 5 for the team may not change much of anything for this team.
Philadelphia Eagles (2-2)
The Philadelphia Eagles are a total disaster and are somehow 2-2. It's clear that head coach Nick Sirianni is in way over his head and only enjoyed that stellar 2022 season due to two former coordinators in Jonathan Gannon and Shane Steichen, who are now both head coaches.
The Eagles also have a QB problem. Jalen Hurts cannot stop turning the ball over and has been very pedestrian as a passer since the start of the 2023 NFL Season. With problems at head coach and QB, the Eagles aren't going anywhere with this current set up. Something major has to change.
They do have enough roster talent to probably win eight or nine games, but that's it.
Los Angeles Chargers (2-2)
The LA Chargers started 2-0 and all seemed great, but two-straight losses to decent teams in the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs has this team riding a losing streak heading into the bye week. The Chargers just don't have a ton of overall roster talent and Justin Herbert really just feels like a guy at QB.
The Chargers are in year one of the Jim Harbaugh era and just do not have enough roster talent to do anything worthwhile in 2024. I do believe this team could load up for 2025 and maybe get themselves back on the map. With how much success Jim Harbaugh has had as a head coach, it's safe to assume that the bye we