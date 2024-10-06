NFL power rankings: Ranking all starting quarterbacks ahead of Week 5
2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills has not yet thrown an interception in the 2024 NFL Season, which was the big question mark about his game. However, Buffalo did get blown out in Week 4 by the Baltimore Ravens and will have the Houston Texans in Week 5, so it would not surprise me to see Buffalo suffer their second loss in a row. If Buffalo does end up playing like their Week 1-3 self, Josh Allen may cruise to his first NFL MVP award.
Allen and the Bills have turned into playoff regulars, but they have failed to get over the hump, and with how weak the Chiefs look in 2024, this could be the year for the Buffalo Bills to make a run, but if you ask me, I am not sure Buffalo can do it with the head coach/quarterback duo of Sean McDermott and Josh Allen.
1. Sam Darnold, Minnesota Vikings
No quarterback in the NFL has played as well as Sam Darnold through four games in the 2024 NFL Season. It’s actually insane to think about, but it’s the truth. We have seen some lesser-though-of quarterbacks breakout in recent years like Geno Smith in 2022 and Baker Mayfield in 2023. Sam Darnold doing this in 2024 may be this year’s feel-good story at the position.
The Minnesota Vikings play the New York Jets in Week 5 in London, and I am sure the Jets will come into this game quite desperate and may simply want to win more. I could see Darnold not having the best game ever, but it’s hard to not pick the Vikings in this one. If Darnold keeps this high-end play up, we may need to have more serious conversations about him being the MVP favorite.
I also struggle to see how the Vikings let Darnold hit free agency if he plays well the entire year and helps lead the team into the postseason.