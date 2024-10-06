NFL power rankings: Ranking all starting quarterbacks ahead of Week 5
28. Jacoby Brissett, New England Patriots
At some point we may see Drake Maye get some starts for the New England Patriots, right? Well, I am not so sure. The situation on offense for the Patriots is arguably the worst in the NFL personnel-wise. It’s just simply not at an NFL level, and if the Patriots throw Maye out there, you wonder just how badly he’ll get beaten up. If I were the Patriots, I’d simply keep Maye on the bench for his safety.
Jacoby Brissett hasn’t been good this year, but I’m not sure that’s his fault. The Pats have the worst offense in the NFL and it probably won’t get any better until de-facto GM Eliot Wolf can bring more talent in the building. This is most definitely a long process for the Patriots. Former head coach and de-facto GM Bill Belichick left the team in a horrible spot.
Years of swings and misses in the NFL Draft have left this team with virtually no long-term talent. You can’t blame Brissett for not being able to produce in this current situation. The Pats are just dreadfully bad and I guess have nowhere to go but up. They may win a few more games this year.
27. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars
Trevor Lawrence has completed 53.3% of his passes this year for four touchdowns and one interception. His TD:INT ratio is great, but he isn’t throwing for a ton of yards and is obviously struggling to complete passes. The issue in Jacksonville may be a bit of both; head coach Doug Pederson is just totally lost it seems and I am not sure Lawrence has played well, either.
Given that Lawrence is still young and they just signed him to a long-term deal, he’s not going anywhere, but Pederson is probably on his way out. The Jaguars are 0-4 to begin the season and don’t really have many wins in view. This team could be the first to make a head coaching change this season.
Hiring the right coach and fixing the offensive line could be all that the Jags need to get back on track and finally build on what they did in the 2022 NFL Season when they won the AFC South and a playoff game.