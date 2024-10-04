Reporter hints at utter chaos inside the locker room of an AFC East team
There are some dysfunctional teams across the NFL, and a report indicated some chaos inside the locker room of this AFC East team. Evan Lazar is a reporter for the New England Patriots are certainly has some internal information that we regular folks simply do not have access to.
Well, he recently said this about the state of the team:
This is a podcast produced by the New England Patriots, and this clip here has actually already been deleted, so that may tell you that the Patriots' franchise did not want this information out there, and being that Lazar is inside the facility, you have to kind of assume that he's reporting accurate information here.
And should this come as much of a surprise? Not really, the New England Patriots got off to a surprising 1-0 start in the 2024 NFL Season with a win over the Cincinnati Bengals but have since lost their last three with no win in sight for weeks. The Patriots' big moves this past offseason was parting ways with Bill Belichick, their former head coach and de-facto GM who left the team in a huge mess.
They made Eliot Wolf the de-facto GM and took Drake Maye with the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. However, Jacoby Brissett has been the starter for the Patriots thus far in the 2024 NFL Season, which is probably the right move. The Pats may just have the worst overall personnel situation on offense in the NFL, so it may not due Maye any good to be out there.
Brissett has been bad in his starts, though, and it's not likely the Pats win more than a couple more games this year. This could set them up nicely in the 2025 NFL Draft to land a blue-chip offensive lineman or even a wide receiver. With a "mutiny" close in the locker room as Lazar is reporting, you have to wonder how something like that gets fixed?
Winning does cure all, but that's the issue; the Patriots are awful and just do not have the coaching or talent to win many games this year. And with how poor their personnel situation on offense is, putting Drake Maye out there is just a horrible idea. The Patriots are stuck; they should probably just ride this year out with Brissett under center and try to infuse this roster with some much-needed talent in the 2025 NFL Offseason.