NFL power rankings: Ranking all starting quarterbacks ahead of Week 5
20. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers
Jordan Love has actually not completed 60% of his passes in 2024, and the Green Bay Packers are 0-2 in Love’s two starts this season. They are 2-0 in Malik Willis’ two starts, so that’s interesting. The Packers lost to the Minnesota Vikings, but they did give them a run for their money at the end.
With Love surely getting healthier as time goes on, him simply being able to stack starts together and regain his footing should help him rise up these rankings. Love had an insane mid-season turnaround in 2023, which helped lead the Packers to a 9-8 record and a trip to the NFC Divisional Game, where they gave the San Francisco 49ers a run for their money.
Jordan Love also inked a long-term extension this past offseason, so he’s certainly not going anywhere. Can Love string together some solid performances in the coming weeks?
19. Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets
The New York Jets and Aaron Rodgers are not off to a great start. This team is 2-2 on the season after failing to score a touchdown in Week 4 against the Denver Broncos. It’s been tough-sledding for the Jets in 2024, who are now set to play the red-hot Minnesota Vikings in London for the entire world to see.
Recent rumors indicate that WR Davante Adams could be on the way, which is one of the least surprising things that could happen. Rodgers has not played super well, but he’s been efficient enough for the Jets to have won at least three of these games. The offensive line still seems to be a work in progress, and I am sure that Nathaniel Hackett is not doing the offense any favors.
Rodgers has basically forced the Jets to be all-in all the time. They lost the entire 2023 NFL Season due to his torn Achilles, so the urgency for General Manager Joe Douglas has ticked up a little bit. Can the Jets figure something out in Week 5 against the Vikings?