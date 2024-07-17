Predicting 3 starting quarterbacks who will get benched during 2024 NFL Season
There could be some major quarterback names who end up getting benched during the 2024 NFL Season. Let's try to pick three of them.
A plethora of players will certainly get benched during the 2024 NFL Season, but non will be more high-profile than the quarterbacks. The quarterback is the most known figure in all of sports; as it's the most important position in the history of any sport you can think of.
There may be more than three starting quarterbacks who get sent to the bench during the 2024 NFL Season. Let's pick the three most likely.
Russell Wilson, Pittsburgh Steelers
Russell Wilson was not good for the Denver Broncos in 2023, so please do not buy into the statistical production on paper. On paper, Wilson had a 98 passer rating and threw more than three times as many touchdowns as interceptions. However, much of what Wilson did was not sustainable, as he was simply incapable of working the middle of the field, as the Broncos fielded one of the more incosistent passing offenses in the NFL.
And that was in an offensive system with Sean Payton and a strong offensive line. What does he have in Pittsburgh? Arthur Smith and a much worse offensive line.
Folks, even though Justin Fields is quite awful, there is a real shot that the veteran QB in Wilson gets sent to the bench during the 2024 NFL Season. The situation he has with the Steelers is just not as good as what he had in 2023 with the Broncos. Couple that with Wilson now being another year older, and I think you can see why him getting benched is not going to be a shock.
Daniel Jones or Drew Lock, New York Giants
I have no clue who ends up winning the starting job for the lowly New York Giants. They're just a bad team from top to bottom, and nothing represents the Giants more than Daniel Jones and Drew Lock being their top two quarterbacks. It's just a circus.
I predict that both players end up starting multiple games for the G-Men in 2024, which does mean that Jones or Lock have to get benched at some point. Frankly, I have a hard time decided who the better player is, and it's downright insanity that GM Joe Schoen signed Jones to that four-year, $160 million extension.
This is a massive problem for the Giants.
Sam Darnold, Minnesota Vikings
Sam Darnold seems to be in line to start for the Minnesota Vikings in the 2024 NFL Season, as JJ McCarthy is still just 21 years old and was largely seen as a prospect who needed some time to develop. However, just because McCarthy will likely start the season on the bench, it does not mean he won't play at all during his rookie season.
Sam Darnold isn't exactly a slam-dunk bridge QB, so there will surely be instances where Darnold plays some rough stretches, and it'd be wise if the coaching staff gave McCarthy a start here and here. Some argue that throwing a rookie QB into the fire can actually help their development, as they gain experience from learning the hard way sometimes.
Don't be surprised if JJ McCarthy is starting some games for the Vikings in 2024.