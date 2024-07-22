NFL power rankings: Ranking each team's roster ahead of the 2024 season
24. Pittsburgh Steelers
We may be overrating the Pittsburgh Steelers. The offensive line, wide receiver room, and QB room have a ton of question marks, and I am not sure the defense can carry them on their backs to 10 wins as they did in 2023. Russell Wilson is simply not an effective quarterback at this stage in his career, and his wide receiver room outside of George Pickens may not do him any favors.
The defense still has TJ Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick, but the unit will have a ton on their plate once again. Can they continue to escape finishing with a losing record? They have never finished with a losing record in the Mike Tomlin era.
23. Tennessee Titans
You just have to wonder about the Tennessee Titans. They are certainly trying to make it work with second-year QB Will Levis, which is great, but their offensive line still has some question marks, and their WR room is quite old. The roster is just not that great, and I can envision GM Ran Carthon again doing a bunch of house cleaning next offseason.
However, Levis will now have DeAndre Hopkins, Calvin Ridley, and Tyler Boyd to use in the passing game.
22. New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints need a rebuild in the worst way, and I can see a path for that to begin during the 2024 NFL Season. The quarterback/head coach combination of Derek Carr and Dennis Allen is simply not good enough no matter how great the roster is. But that’s the thing; the roster is not great, and some of their more reliable play-makers like Alvin Kamara, Michael Thomas, and Cam Jordan are getting old.
Derek Carr is also well into his 30s. This Saints team is just not in a spot to win now, so GM Mickey Loomis should begin to tear it down this season, as the roster he’s assembled for 2024 is not going to get the job done.
21. Chicago Bears
The Chicago Bears have an up-and-coming roster. GM Ryan Poles has done a solid job at rebuilding around new QB Caleb Williams. The Bears seem to have a quality offensive line and may have the best trio at WR in the NFL with Rome Odunze, Keenan Allen, and DJ Moore. The TE room with Cole Kmet and Gerald Everett can quietly do some damage.
The defense ended the year on a hot-streak as well, so do not count out the Bears from being a problem in 2024, but I personally need to see it before putting this roster any higher.