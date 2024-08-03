NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every division worst to best by quarterback in 2024
1. AFC East team/quarterback rankings
4. Jacoby Brissett/Drake Maye, Patriots
The Patriots raise the floor of the AFC East quarterback group with the addition of Jacoby Brissett, a reliable veteran who could help this offense take a decent step forward in 2024. The selection of Drake Maye with the 3rd overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft gives the Patriots upside to climb this list significantly in the coming years.
3. Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets
There’s obviously going to be some pushback on this because Aaron Rodgers and the Jets are beloved by so many out there. But what version of Aaron Rodgers are we really going to get this coming season? I’m not questioning his legacy in the NFL, I’m questioning what guy is going to show up out there.
We’re talking about a player who is over 40 years old and is coming off of a major Achilles injury. Rodgers also didn’t play great when we last saw him for a full season with the Green Bay Packers in 2022. I still think he’s going to do well if he can stay healthy in 2024, but I have a decent amount of skepticism.
2. Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins
Tua Tagovailoa is another divisive player for many when it comes to general NFL fandom but there’s no doubt that he’s been one of the best in the league since Mike McDaniel came to the Dolphins. He just received a massive $212.4 million contract with the Dolphins after seeing his touchdown percentage jump from 3.9 percent in his first two NFL seasons to 5.75 percent over the last two years. He’s taken the leap.
1. Josh Allen, Bills
Now that I’m finishing up this list, let’s just admit that the AFC North – in general – is a divisive division when it comes to the quarterbacks. Josh Allen is not everyone’s favorite flavor but he’s a playmaker, a great leader, and someone who has proven he can go toe to toe with the great Patrick Mahomes. He hasn’t bested him on the big stage yet, but Allen is one of the NFL’s truly elite players and he’s able to overcome some of his bad habits with relative ease, it seems.