This major update about Haason Reddick paints an ugly picture for the Jets
The New York Jets certainly did not trade for Haason Reddick for him to not play, but this latest update on the player is just the worst-case scenario for them. Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano may be raining on the Jets parade.
Haason Reddick was acquired by the New York Jets from the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this offseason, and the situation at first seemed to be that the Jets were going to extend Reddick near the end of the season.
Well, now it seems like Reddick is demanding a new contract now, so something went wrong. Either Reddick and his agency went back on their word, or the Jets front office just did not understand the situation before making the move. Either way, it's far from an ideal scenario for the Jets, who got bullied by the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1.
Fowler and Graziano, in their Week 2 buzz profile, report that some executives across the NFL think that the Jets may be left with no choice but to trade Reddick.
This might be one of the biggest goofs in recent NFL history if the Jets end up having to trade Reddick away. And let's not forget that New York let Bryce Huff leave in free agency and they practically gave away John Franklin-Myers to the Denver Broncos. Huff signed with the Eagles, which is a hilarious insult to injury.
The New York Jets team strength was their defensive line for multiple years now, and without Reddick, Huff, and JFM in the picture, this unit is not only not a strength, but it's clearly now a weakness. This is just a horrible fumble by Jets GM Joe Douglas, and you have to wonder if this is the last year for the Douglas era if they can't find a way to make the postseason.
There isn't much to like about the Jets right now, as Aaron Rodgers looked just OK in his first game back from a torn Achilles he suffered in 2023.
From their own website, their defensive line starters include Jermaine Johnson, Quinnen Williams, Javon Kinlaw, and Michael Clemons. Primary backups include Will McDonald IV, Solomon Thomas, Leonard Taylor III, and Takk McKinley.
Yes, Takk McKinley; remember him?
The New York Jets need to do whatever it takes to get Haason Reddick back in the building and suited up. Douglas may have to work some magic here, as the momentum seems to be that he's eventually on his way out the door.