NFL Power Rankings: Ranking head coaches on the hot seat after Week 3
Another week is now in the books for the 2024 NFL Season. Let's get into our weekly power rankings of head coaches on the hot seat.
Slowly but surely there are some head coaches whose seats are getting warm. Week 3 of the 2024 NFL Season brought some tough times for certain teams, as being 0-3 is a near death sentence in the NFL.
It's almost impossible for a team to dig themselves out of a hole like that, and in this league, the head coach is typically the first person to go. Well, to me, there are three head coaches that feel firmly on the hot seat after Week 3. Let's dive into them here.
3. Zac Taylor, Cincinnati Bengals (0-3)
Zac Taylor is 37-47-1 in the regular season as the Cincinnati Bengals head coach. At some point, Cincy needs to do something different, right? It's clear that Taylor just isn't the type of coach that is going to win a Super Bowl, and to make matters worse, the Bengals defense seems to be a huge problem.
Their 0-3 on the season and have virtually no shot to make the postseason in 2024. With the type of roster that Cincy has, that's simply inexcusable, and it feels like Taylor's seat could be warming up. Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and some of the other players they have on the roster are just too good to lose like this.
Even though Taylor might not be the main issue, the head coach is typically the first person within the organization to be the scapegoat, so if Cincy cannot turn this thing around, I have no idea how Zac Taylor could survive much longer.
2. Matt Eberflus, Chicago Bears (1-2)
The Chicago Bears running game, offensive line, and offense as a whole are just bad. The defense is still playing quite well, and credit does go to Matt Eberflus for that, but like the Bengals, unless something changes, Eberflus is going to be the odd-man out here.
Both Cincy and Chicago are in the same, but different situations. The Bengals offense is fine, and they have an offensive head coach. Their defense is the issue.
It's flipped in Chicago; their defense is fine, they have a defensive head coach, but it's the offense that's the issue. Perhaps we see each team make a coordinator change before firing a head coach, but we have to agree that both Zac Taylor and Matt Eberflus are on the hot seat.
1. Doug Pederson, Jacksonville Jaguars (0-3)
What is going on in Jacksonville? The Jaguars are at this point one of, if not the worst team in the NFL through three weeks. Doug Pederson's time with the Jags has to be ticking down, as he and his team just look overwhelmed out there. The Jaguars are 1-8 in their last nine regular season games and are now 0-3 on the season.
Trevor Lawrence has looked awful lately, and it's just an overall confusing situation. This roster feels too talented for them to be as bad as they are, so that tells me it's a coaching issue. Both sides of the ball are inefficient, and something needs to change, period. Doug Pederson's time in the NFL as a head coach is probably coming to an end, but at least he'll have that Super Bowl victory back in 2017.
You'll have a hard time finding a more dysfunctional team right now, but it's not like they need to rip this thing down to the studs. Hiring the right coaching staff and fixing the offensive line could be the two things that the Jags need, but there are definitely some concerns about Trevor Lawrence.
Doug Pederson is surely on the hottest of seats after Week 3.