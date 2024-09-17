NFL Power Rankings: Ranking most disappointing teams approaching Week 3
4. New York Giants, 0-2
I mean, are we all surprised with the New York Giants? I sure as heck am not surprised through two weeks. The most disappointing part of the Giants thus far has been what they did coming into the 2024 NFL Season. They seriously felt like Daniel Jones was the one that was going to quarterback this team, so Giants fans have had to endure year six of the Jones era.
The issues with the Giants fall on the shoulders of GM Joe Schoen, who is surely on his way out the door. The Giants have one of the worst rosters in the NFL, and in the 2024 NFL Draft, somehow passed up on three first-round quarterbacks in order to take the second-best WR in the draft in Malik Nabers.
It's just not been a good period for the G-Men, who are expectedly 0-2 through two games. My fear is that they fire Brian Daboll even though he is far from the problem. There doesn't seem to be any light at the end of the tunnel for the Giants.
3. Carolina Panthers, 0-2
Not only are the Carolina Panthers 0-2 thus far, but they've also just benched QB Bryce Young, which is insane. After just 16 starts, Young heads to the bench. The Panthers have gone 2-14 in Young's 16 starts, and to be fair, Young has looked terrible. There is just nothing redeemable about him as an NFL QB thus far, so Andy Dalton is going to get some starts.
The Panthers parted ways with head coach Frank Reich after hiring him that same offseason, and it feels like new head coach Dave Canales could have the same fate unfortunately. It's just not a great scenario for the Panthers, who have cycled through a ton of quarterbacks ever since the departure of Cam Newton.
I am not sure where the Panthers go from here, as Dalton does give them a better chance to win, so they may end up with a lower first-round draft pick if Dalton were to start the rest of the season. What do the Carolina Panthers do?