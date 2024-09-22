NFL Power Rankings: Ranking most likely top performers in Week 3
Week 3 of the 2024 NFL Season will be filled with a ton of high performing players. Let's power rank the most likely top performers. Can these players prove me right and have a big day in Week 3? I guess only time will tell. There figure to be some major blowouts this week in the 2024 NFL Season.
There are most definitely some lopsided matchups on paper, and this is where we begin to see the good teams and great teams separate themselves. After three weeks, we can generally begin to get an idea on how some of these teams will truly perform in a given season.
Let's power rank a few players who are going to be a top performer in Week 3.
Myles Garrett, EDGE, Cleveland Browns (vs. New York Giants)
The reigning Defensive Player of the Year is Myles Garrett, and he's going to feast against the New York Giants in Week 3, who have to go into Cleveland to face the Browns. This may be a bloodbath, and I would be shocked if the Giants did not come out of this 0-3. Garrett has two sacks, two tackles for loss, and two QB hits through two games.
The New York Giants obviously have Daniel Jones at QB. Jones has taken six sacks in two games, so he's on pace to take 51 sacks in the 2024 NFL Season if he started every game. The Giants offensive line is also missing another starter or two, so to me, this is shaping up to be a huge day for the Browns defensive line, which goes as Myles Garrett goes.
It's not crazy to think that Garrett could win the DPOY award for a second straight season in 2024. He's still very much in his prime, and if QB Deshaun Watson could play even a little bit better, that would take some pressure off the defense. Giants head coach Brian Daboll may end up being totally lost, as I don't believe he'll be able to contain Myles Garrett with whatever plays he calls.
Rasheed Shahid, WR, New Orleans Saints (vs. Philadelphia Eagles)
Rasheed Shahid might break the sound barrier against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles have allowed the 7th-most passing yards in the NFL through two games at 501. They've also allowed four touchdowns and an opposing passer rating of 97.2.
Folks, the Eagles secondary is going to get cooked. Shahid is one of the fastest players in football and has caught seven passes thus far in 2024 for 169 yards and two touchdowns. He's averaging 24.1 yard per reception and is just speeding past whoever he goes up against. The Eagles have had some major lapses on defense through two weeks, and it's hard for me to envision this unit not giving up a ton of yards against the Saints.
Vic Fangio is in his first year as the Eagles' defensive coordinator, and it just seems to be taking some time. Philly has two rookies in the secondary as well, which is surely a part of the issue.