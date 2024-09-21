NFL Power Rankings: Ranking rookie quarterbacks heading into Week 3
The rookie quarterbacks have not had the easiest time thus far. Let's power rank them as we head into Week 3 of the 2024 NFL Season. It's been tough sledding thus far. Rookie quarterbacks have started a combined six games in the 2024 NFL Season, and none of them have yet to throw a touchdown pass.
The rookie starters as of now in Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, and Bo Nix will eventually progress and look better as the season goes on, but being thrown into the fire like this in year one was never really going to yield anything special.
We're now heading into Week 3 of the 2024 NFL Season. Let's power rank the rookie quarterback class up to this point.
Unranked: Michael Penix Jr, Drake Maye, JJ McCarthy
None of Michael Penix Jr, Drake Maye, or JJ McCarthy have yet to play a snap in the regular season. Penix is the backup in Atlanta to Kirk Cousins, and Maye is the backup in New England to Jacoby Brissett. McCarthy is out for the entire 2024 NFL Season. To me, it seems most likely that we see Drake Maye before Michael Penix Jr.
Brissett is not as entrenched as the starter as Cousins is, and the Patriots probably want to see what Maye could do at some point. The Falcons signed Kirk Cousins to a four-year deal, so I am not sure they are rushing to play Penix. It's just not fair to assign any sort of power ranking to them, so for now, we'll leave them as unranked.
3. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears
It's been a rough go at it for two rookie quarterbacks of note, and Caleb Williams has dealt with a ton of nonsense thus far. He's taken nine sacks, has completed less than 60% of his passes, and has thrown for just 267 yards. For whatever reason, many people expected Williams and the Bears to hit the ground running, and it feels like watching CJ Stroud as a rookie has fried people's brains.
The Bears have also suffered from poor offensive line play and what feels like poor offensive coaching overall. Chicago will figure something out at some point on offense, but it may not even come with this current coaching staff.
Caleb Williams deserves patience, as there are still 15 games left in the season. There is a ton of room for growth here.
2. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos
Bo Nix has thrown for 384 yards thus far for the Denver Broncos and has taken just four sacks in two games. There was some clear improvement present from Week 1 to Week 2, so that's at least something that Nix and the Denver Broncos can hang their hat on. He's completed a 49-yard pass to Josh Reynolds and was taking more shots down the field in Week2.
The issue with Denver is that their offensive personnel is just not cutting it. They don't have enough talent on offense and have significantly less talent than the Chicago Bears do, so there really isn't a good reason to power rank Williams above Nix.
Bo Nix also seems to be in a bit of a better coaching situation with Sean Payton, so at some point, I bet we see the Broncos offense put something together.
1. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders
If nothing else, Jayden Daniels is completing 75.5% of his passes and has not turned the ball over through the air. He's thrown for 410 yards through two games and has earned a strong 97.2 passer rating. Daniels has also amassed 132 rushing yards and two touchdowns, but the three fumbles are definitely a concern.
The Washington Commanders may have something here with Daniels, but the seven sacks in just 53 drop backs is definitely one area of his game I am sure they want to clean up. Washington also has one win on their record, having taken down the New York Giants in Week 2.
These power rankings are definitely going to fluctuate as the 2024 NFL Season goes on, so there is always a chance that Daniels does not stay at no. 1 in these rankings.