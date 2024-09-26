NFL Power Rankings: Ranking starting quarterbacks ahead of Week 4
We're now approaching Week 4 of the 2024 NFL Season, so let's unveil our latest quarterback power rankings. Through three weeks, we are definitely beginning to see what QBs are the real deal and what QBs are just not cutting it. There have definitely been some surprising QB performances thus far, and as we get deeper into the season, we'll see who can keep it up.
There has also been some QB injuries here and there that some teams are dealing with, so that's already thrown a huge wrench into their season. Make no mistake; any team that loses its starting QB is toast.
Let's get into our latest QB power rankings in the 2024 NFL Season.
32. Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts
OK, what are we doing here? Anthony Richardson hasn't even completed 50% of his passes this year and leads the league with six interceptions. He had a passer rating of 39 in Week 3 and as time goes on, it becomes more apparent that Richardson is not a QB at the NFL level. He's still just 22 years old and has not yet made a full season worth of starts, but he's been putrid in 2024.
31. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars
Trevor Lawrence may simultaneously not be as good as many of us thought and also may currently be broken. A new coaching staff and better players along the offensive line could help Lawrence reach his potential, whatever that may be, but it's been tough-sledding for the top pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
30. Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns are stuck with Deshaun Watson for a while and are now actively losing games because of how poorly he's playing. I would not be surprised to see them turn to Jameis Winston soon, but that only puts a Band-Aid over this much more obvious issue.
29. Will Levis, Tennessee Titans
Will Levis plays like a high school QB in the backyard with his friends. He's certainly not afraid to take some risky chances, but he virtually never cashes in on those chances. Levis has looked bad in 2024, but he's also not yet made a full season worth of starts, so perhaps he puts something together as the season goes on.
28. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears
Caleb Williams has not looked great for the Chicago Bears in 2024, but a lot of that is not his fault, as his offensive line is quite poor and the run game has not been able to get going. The Bears may be on the cusp of pulling the plug on the Matt Eberflus era and perhaps eyeing a brand-new coaching staff in 2025.
27. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos
Bo Nix had the best performance of any rookie QB in Week 3 until Jayden Daniels on Monday Night Football. He completed nearly 70% of his passes and led two touchdown drives in the Broncos' blowout win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The growth was evident and the arrow is now pointing up for Nix.
26. The Miami Dolphins QB room
Skylar Thompson, Tim Boyle, or Tyler Huntley? Pick your fighter! It's not clear who starts for the Miami Dolphins in Week 4, but it's not looking pretty for the Dolphins as long as Tua Tagovailoa is not out there.
25. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
When can we start talking about Jalen Hurts? Over his last nine games dating back to the 2023 NFL Season, Hurts has thrown eight touchdowns against nine interceptions for a 80.6 passer rating. He's been sacked 14 times in that span and has also fumbled the ball six times.
He's had one above-average year across the first four of his NFL career. I am telling you right now, you are way too high on Jalen Hurts.