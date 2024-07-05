NFL power rankings: Ranking the 10 best QB/WR duos for the 2024 season
6. Patrick Mahomes/Rashee Rice - Kansas City Chiefs
This is a QB/WR duo ranking, not tight end. You might roll your eyes at the idea of Patrick Mahomes being sixth in any sort of power ranking, but there is still some unknown with Rashee Rice, who has had a not great time this offseason, but did have a solid rookie season, catching 79 passes for 938 yards and seven touchdowns.
Rice could be suspended for a large part of the 2024 NFL Season, but depending on how long that suspension is, Rice could earn his first career 1,000-yard season in 2024. Mahomes is great, and there is no denying that, but he was not insanely efficient in 2023. Still though, this is one of the better QB/WR duos in the NFL, and that seems abundantly clear to me.
5. Brock Purdy/Brandon Aiyuk - San Francisco 49ers
Brock Purdy is a very good QB, and it's annoying that people are thinking otherwise. He was wildly efficient in the 2023 NFL Season, and his best WR, Brandon Aiyuk, enjoyed a career year, catching 75 passes for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns. Aiyuk was second in the NFL in yards per reception, gaining 17.9 yards per catch.
He was only behind George Pickens in that department. Currently, Aiyuk and the San Francisco 49ers do not seem close on any sort of contract extension, so that is definitely something to watch here. With the 49ers having several huge contracts and having some coming up in the future, an Aiyuk extension might be tricky.
The 49ers did draft WR Ricky Pearsall in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, so perhaps that was them preparing for life without Brandon Aiyuk. Nonetheless, this is a fantastic QB/WR duo.
4. Jared Goff/Amon-Ra St. Brown - Detroit Lions
Amon-Ra St. Brown had a career year in 2023 hauling in 119 receptions for 1,515 yards and 10 touchdowns. He caught 72.6% of his targets as well, which is just insane production. Jared Goff has reinvigorated his career, as the once LA Rams QB has now thrown 59 touchdown passes over the last two seasons, and is on a Detroit Lions team that is ascending.
In fact, one could argue that this is the best roster in the NFL, and them making it to the NFC Championship Game in 2023 should pave the way for a potential Super Bowl run in 2024. Both Goff and St. Brown signed mega contract extensions this offseason, so Lions GM Brad Holmes did the right thing and locked up his core players for the long-term.
It's only the beginning for Goff and St. Brown.