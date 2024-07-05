NFL power rankings: Ranking the 10 best QB/WR duos for the 2024 season
3. Joe Burrow/Ja'Marr Chase - Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Burrow has never played a full season in his four-year NFL career, but when he and Ja'Marr Chase are on the field together, it's a huge problem for opposing defenses. They are one of the premier QB/WR duos in the NFL, and both should still be firmly in the prime of their careers. Joe Burrow signed a mega-extension with the Cincinnati Bengals, and I would assume it's only a matter of time before they sign Chase to a huge one as well.
And you could expect Chase's deal to be at least $30 million per season, which is insane numbers for the current WR market. In the NFL today, WRs are becoming more valuable, and that is indicated it just how much they are making. At this point, teams won't sustain success for the long-term without a true WR1, and the Bengals have one in Chase.
2. Dak Prescott/CeeDee Lamb - Dallas Cowboys
CeeDee Lamb caught 135 passes in 2023, and 74.6% of his total targets. He was second in the NFL in yards, and his QB, Dak Prescott, had an all-time great Cowboys quarterbacking season as well. Say what you want about them in the postseason, but there is no denying just how good this duo has been.
CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott are both currently without contract extensions, which is a bit wild, but the Cowboys would be wise to get Lamb's done, at least. There are valid questions about whether the team can win a Super Bowl with Prescott under center, so moving on from him in some capacity in the near future would not surprise me.
For now, though, let's enjoy how prolific this duo is.
1. Tua Tagovailoa/Tyreek Hill - Miami Dolphins
Tua Tagovailoa played in all 17 games in the 2023 NFL Season, throwing for 29 touchdowns against 14 interceptions, along with a stellar 4,624 yards and 101.1 passer rating. The 14 interceptions may turn some people off, but Touchdown Tua has such a high workload as a passer, that he'll probably always be near the double-digit INT mark.
Tyreek Hill is still probably the best WR in the NFL, as he caught 119 passes in 2023 for 1,799 yards and 13 touchdowns. He led the NFL in yards and touchdowns, and was second in receptions, and it's actually wild to think that Hill's production increased as soon as he left Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.
Tyreek Hill caught nearly 70% of his targets as well, which is a hugely efficient number.