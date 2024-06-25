NFL power rankings: Ranking the best head coach/quarterback duos for 2024
There are some extremely talented head coach/quarterback duos in the NFL ahead of the 2024 NFL Season. Let's power rank the top five. Who are the five best? Well, some of these duos have won a Super Bowl together. On the flip side of this are the duos that just aren't getting it done. Dennis Allen and Derek Carr in New Orleans is quite the underwhelming duo.
But a duo like DeMeco Ryans and CJ Stroud feels like a rising one that can find themselves among the NFL's elite in 2024. Anyway, there are a clear-cut top-five head coach/quarterback duos in the NFL ahead of the 2024 season. Let's power rank the top five here.
5. Jared Goff/Dan Campbell - Detroit Lions
Jared Goff and Dan Campbell have been in the driver's seat for the amazing turnaround of the Detroit Lions. Going 21-13 in the last two regular seasons, Goff and the Lions are on the uptick. They made a deep run to the NFC Championship Game in 2023, and just two years ago, this team was the worst in football.
Goff has also enjoyed a bit of a career revival, as he's turned into one of the more efficient quarterbacks in the NFL. Right now, this duo is trending up in a major way, and it's not a hyperbole to say that the Lions have the best roster in the NFL. With Jared Goff already having Super Bowl experience, do not be surprised if the Lions, yes, the Lions, make it to the big game in the 2024 NFL Season.
4. Lamar Jackson/John Harbaugh - Baltimore Ravens
In 77 career starts together as a duo, Lamar Jackson and John Harbaugh are 58-19 together, and they've got three seasons of double-digit wins and have never had a losing season together in any season. Now in the postseason, the duo is 2-4 in the postseason, so when the playoffs start, there are valid concerns there, but there isn't any denying that Jackson and Harbaugh are among the best and most consistent in the entire NFL.
Lamar Jackson has two league MVP awards in 2019 2023, and has thrown 125 touchdowns and has rushed for another 29 scores. He's got a 98 career passer rating and over 5,000 career rushing yards to boot. While Jackson and Harbaugh may never win a title together, this duo is among the most consistent in the NFL this century.
The Baltimore Ravens are always well-coached, and Jackson is the most explosive player in the NFL.