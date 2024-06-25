NFL power rankings: Ranking the best head coach/quarterback duos for 2024
3. Brock Purdy/Kyle Shanahan - San Francisco 49ers
We need to simply accept the fact that both Brock Purdy and Kyle Shanahan are very good at what they do. Sure, Shanahan's offensive system is QB-friendly, but Brock Purdy has also been amazingly efficient through two years in the NFL, and he's already played in two conference championship games and a Super Bowl.
He's got a 17-4 record through 21 career starts and nearly has a 3:1 TD:INT ratio as well. Purdy is likely going to be just as good in 2024, at you'd have to think at some point that Kyle Shanahan can get over the hump and win one title. He's too good of a coach and Purdy is too good of a QB for this duo to not win at least one title together, right?
2. Matthew Stafford/Sean McVay - Los Angeles Rams
A head coach/quarterback duo that has won a Super Bowl together, the Los Angeles Rams appear geared up to make another deep playoff run. They won it all in 2021, and that was when the Rams roster was basically a super-team. Now, the roster is a lot different, as the Rams are littered with young talent, but some players still remain. Matthew Stafford is still slinging the rock as good as ever, and Sean McVay is still a wizard of a head coach.
There isn't any reason to believe that the LA Rams can't make another Super Bowl run in 2024. This duo is one of the better ones this century, actually. Can they win their second title in 2024?
1. Patrick Mahomes/Andy Reid - Kansas City Chiefs
This should not be a question at all, as the Kansas City Chiefs, led by Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid, have won three of the last five Super Bowls and are the elite among the elite. This duo is right in the middle of a dynasty, and could become the first team in NFL history to win three Super Bowls in a row, which would be a feat that not even the Tom Brady-Patriots could do.
There isn't any discussion here, and while it's a bit annoying for every other fanbase, you have to accept their greatness, as they aren't going anywhere. Even their "worst" season together in 2023 was still good enough to win the Super Bowl. Think about that.