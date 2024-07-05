NFL power rankings: Ranking the best tackle duos for the 2024 season
3. Christian Darrisaw/Brian O'Neill - Minnesota Vikings
Between Christian Darrisaw and Brian O'Neill, the duo has played just two full seasons in their combined nine years in the NFL. Injuries are a concern, and while this duo has just one Pro Bowl between them, it's a top duo in the NFL. And rookie QB JJ McCarthy, when he gets his chance to start, will love having Darrisaw and O'Neill protecting him.
The Minnesota Vikings iOL is shaky, but having two top tackles is a better scenario than having two average tackles and a great iOL. Heading into the 2024 NFL Season, it is expected that Sam Darnold will be the Vikings starting QB.
2. Taylor Decker/Penei Sewell - Detroit Lions
Right tackle Penei Sewell has made two Pro Bowls and two All-Pros through three years in the NFL. He's missed just one game through those three seasons and signed a mega contract extension with the Detroit Lions. Left tackle Taylor Decker has never been to the Pro Bowl, but has always been consistent. He's been with the Lions since 2016 and has started 112 regular season games for them.
Not only do the Lions have a top tackle duo, but their interior offensive line is also quite good.
1. Jordan Mailata/Lane Johnson - Philadelphia Eagles
Lane Johnson is unfortunately 34 years old, so his playing days might be nearing their end. He's consistently been the best right tackle in the league, but has struggled with injuries for years now. He's earned five Pro Bowls and two All-Pros, and has been the team's full time starter at RT since his 2013 rookie season.
On the left side is Jordan Mailata, who has played four years in the NFL and has turned into one of the more reliable left tackles in the league, but has never made a Pro Bowl or All-Pro. The duo here in Philly is still the best in the NFL, and it's clear that Eagles GM Howie Roseman is always investing into his offensive line.