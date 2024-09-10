NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the top-10 QBs heading into Monday Night Football
Week 1 of the 2024 NFL Season is nearly over, so let's power rank the top-10 QBs in the league after the first week of the season. There were a ton of high-end QB performances. We did just rank the top-5 quarterback performances from Week 1, but what about the top QBs in the NFL at this moment in time?
Did those rankings change after watching the games in Week 1? With the New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers set to cap-off Week 1 on Monday Night Football, let's power rank the top-10 QBs in the NFL as we head to the end of Week 1.
10. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers
Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers offensive scheme are both great. They got a deal done with both Brandon Aiyuk and Trent Williams, so they should make them exhale a bit. Can Purdy and the 49ers win the Super Bowl this year? They've been to the conference championship game and Super Bowl in their first two years of the Purdy era.
9. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams put up a gritty effort in Detroit despite the loss to the Lions. Stafford is in his age-36 season and is still among the best passers in the NFL. Can the Rams rebound even with all of the injuries that piled up for them in Week 1?
8. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys just tore apart the Cleveland Browns talented defense, and perhaps talks of the Cowboys demise were a bit exaggerated. Can they continue this efficient play on both sides of the ball in Weeks 2 and beyond? Both Prescott and CeeDee Lamb are now locked up for the long-term as well.
7. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills got a bit of a scare against the Arizona Cardinals, a team that will be better than most think in 2024. Allen threw for 232 yards and two touchdows and also was a huge threat with his legs once again. Allen showed his dual-threat skill and has his team out to an early 1-0 record in 2024.
6. Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints
...Derek Carr? Yes, Derek Carr. For Week 1, at least, Carr was among the best quarterbacks in football, as he just carved up the Carolina Panthers defense. He completed 82.6% of his passes in Week 1 en route to the Saints blowout win at home.
5. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins
Tua Tagovailoa threw for 338 yards in Week 1 and helped the Miami Dolphins mount a late-game comeback against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Yes, Tagovailoa and the Dolphins seem to struggle when the weather gets cold, but this is a great football team, period.
4. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
How about Baker Mayfield? He completed 24/30 passes and threw four touchdowns. It was a clinic that the former no. 1 overall pick put on against a Dan Quinn-led defense in Washington. Mayfield somehow has revived his career and is ironically now a much better QB than Deshaun Watson, the QB that took his spot in Cleveland.
3. CJ Stroud, Houston Texans
CJ Stroud only threw for 234 yards, but his pinpoint accuracy and overall efficient play was enough for the Houston Texans to escape with a road victory in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL Season. I would not be surprised to see Stroud winning the MVP award when it's all said any done. His new WR, Stefon Diggs, caught both of his touchdown throws on Sunday.
2. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
Lamar Jackson threw for nearly 300 yards and rushed for 122 in the Baltimore Ravens Week 1 loss. He's clearly still a top-3 quarterback in the league on any given day, but his ability to beat superior opponents is just not there. In terms of regular season play, Jackson is excellent, but that isn't going to do this franchise any good when the postseason arrives.
1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes threw for 291 yards and helped the Kansas City Chiefs knock off the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL Season. Mahomes was not the most efficient QB this week, but he didn't do anything to fall in QB power rankings by any means.