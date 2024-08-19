NFL power rankings: Ranking the top head coach-quarterback duos for 2024
4. Zac Taylor - Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
To me, this duo is way more Joe Burrow than Zac Taylor, but they have enjoyed a ton of success together, making the Super Bowl in the 2021 NFL Season. The issue here is that Burrow has suffered two season-ending injuries, so there have to be some valid concerns about whether Burrow is injury prone or not.
Can the Bengals right the ship a bit in 2024 and make another deep playoff run?
3. Kyle Shanahan - Brock Purdy, San Francsico 49ers
In their first two seasons together, Kyle Shanahan and Brock Purdy have helped lead the San Francisco 49ers to the NFC Championship Game in 2022 and the Super Bowl in 2023. At some point, you'd think that this duo could do enough one year to win the Super Bowl. Losing it in overtime in 2023 had to be extremely heartbreaking, but both Shanahan and Purdy are still quite early on in their respective careers.
2. Sean McVay - Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
The duo of Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford won the Super Bowl over the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2021 NFL Season, and they brokeout a bit in 2023, finishing 10-7. The Los Angeles Rams may now all of a sudden have another wide open Super Bowl window, but with Stafford now entering his age-36 season, there might not be a lot of time left for him.
Can the McVay/Stafford duo bring home another championship?
1. Andy Reid - Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
The only correct choice here, as this duo is already all-time. Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes have been able to win three of the last five Super Bowls, and I'm not sure either plans on slowing down. It did take Andy Reid quite a while in his head coaching tenure to finally win the big game, but now he's got three.
Mahomes would be a first-ballot Hall of Famer if he were to retire tomorrow. This duo has only lost three times in the postseason. Two of those losses game against Tom Brady. Can this duo win their third-straight Super Bowl in 2024?